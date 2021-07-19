Karisma Kapoor’s
iconic style statements

19-07
2021

Karisma makes a pretty picture as she glows in this peachy floral ensemble by Anita Dongre that she has accessorized with simple pearl studs

Lolo looks breathtakingly beautiful in this rose flush silk saree as she beautifies her ensemble with a stunning necklace

Karisma looks effortlessly classy in this chequered blue dress that she has styled with white stilettos

The silky mustard hued kurta makes Karisma look zesty and all pepped up to rock her cousin’s wedding

The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress looks incredibly stylish in this long white shirt and blue denims

One can never fail to impress in a red Sabyasachi saree! The actress looks gorgeous in this monochrome red saree

Karisma looks chic in this oversized white shirt paired with brown pants

The 'Hero No 1' actress looks ravishing in this white saree with red and black prints

Karisma looks elegant in this white organza saree by Manish Malhotra.She finished the look with subtle make-up and dazzling diamond earrings

