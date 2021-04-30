Karisma Kapoor’s millennial style game April 30, 2021
The 90’s sweetheart has already won our hearts with her movies and now she’s doing the same with her style game
Ms Kapoor still manages to look the same as she did 20 years ago but her style has evolved with the changing times
We can easily call it chic and relatable as she can make even the millennials jealous of her wardrobe
Comfy, easy and effortless is the vibe she opts for during her off-duty days
Baggy jeans and a t-shirt is every college girl’s go-to and even at 46, she manages to rock them in style
Saturday nights are for parties and she makes sure to bring the bling out in style!
Just like every millennial on social media right now, Karisma is always seen chilling in baggy tracksuits
Making a bold statement with her BFFs is what she does best!
We also love that she does not shy away from making a power statement every now and then!
No matter where she’s headed, her sneaker game is always on point!
Her hair and makeup game also needs a special mention!
For more updates on Jungkook, K-Pop, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla