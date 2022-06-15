Heading 3
Karisma Kapoor in white ethnic wear
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Summer days and white kurtas go hand-in-hand and Karisma Kapoor proves it better than anyone else!
Summery Kurtas
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
She looked like the epitome of grace in this off-white anarkali kurta by Punit Balana
Graceful In Off-white
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
At the wedding ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Lolo looked stunning in an ivory saree with striking zari work on it
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
This creamy white mirror-work anarkali suit looks absolutely gorgeous on her
Gorgeous In Anarkali
Fuss-free and breezy, her white kurta with minimal blue floral prints seems perfect for an off-duty ethnic look
Minimalism At Its BesT
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
She looks striking in a classic white chikankari lehenga with signature sparkle all over the choli and lehenga
Stunning In Chikankari
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Making a strong case for white and gold, Karisma wore a long jacket-style kurta and a skirt for the wedding celebrations of her cousin
Glamourous In Gold & White
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
She showed us how to ace the mix-and-match style by pairing her white anarkali kurta with a contrasting purple dupatta
A Pop Of Colour
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
For an event in Dubai, the star went the ethnic route in an ivory anarkali by Varun Bahl Couture, making another strong case for the light hues
Ethnic Route
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
She was draped to perfection in a light-weight white saree bearing minimal black prints and a long-sleeve white blouse
Trendy In Saree
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit's chic style moments