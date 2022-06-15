Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor in white ethnic wear

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Summer days and white kurtas go hand-in-hand and Karisma Kapoor proves it better than anyone else!

Summery Kurtas

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

She looked like the epitome of grace in this off-white anarkali kurta by Punit Balana

Graceful In Off-white

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

At the wedding ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Lolo looked stunning in an ivory saree with striking zari work on it

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

This creamy white mirror-work anarkali suit looks absolutely gorgeous on her

Gorgeous In Anarkali

Fuss-free and breezy, her white kurta with minimal blue floral prints seems perfect for an off-duty ethnic look

Minimalism At Its BesT

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

She looks striking in a classic white chikankari lehenga with signature sparkle all over the choli and lehenga

Stunning In Chikankari

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Making a strong case for white and gold, Karisma wore a long jacket-style kurta and a skirt for the wedding celebrations of her cousin

Glamourous In Gold & White

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

She showed us how to ace the mix-and-match style by pairing her white anarkali kurta with a contrasting purple dupatta

A Pop Of Colour

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

For an event in Dubai, the star went the ethnic route in an ivory anarkali by Varun Bahl Couture, making another strong case for the light hues

Ethnic Route

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

She was draped to perfection in a light-weight white saree bearing minimal black prints and a long-sleeve white blouse

Trendy In Saree

