Karisma Kapoor’s
 Best casual outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The actress is seen wearing black and white print dress.

Brunch mode

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

A white crop top and blue jeans are perfect for an outing with friends.

Outing

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma dons a floral cute dress as she poses for the camera.

Florals

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The actress believes a white kurta is a summer essential.

Essentials

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She is seen wearing a fitted black crop top and loose pants.

Easy wear

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looks pretty in a beige salwar suit.

Ethnic wear

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looks cool in a floral skirt and a white tee.

Stylish

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma dons beautiful ethnic attire and relaxes for the day.

Chill

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The actress aces casual wear in a black printed shirt and blue jeans.

Black and blue

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looks stunning in a red dress.

Red beauty

