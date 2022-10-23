Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s best saree looks

Priyakshi Sharma

OCT 23, 2022

Fashion

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma wore this gorgeous off-white organza saree with a floral print and red blouse on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Floral organza

Back to Black

They say, ‘when in doubt, choose black.’ Karisma shows in this stellar picture. The actress styles a sheer black saree with a matching bouse

Bright pink and yellow

She rocked this bright yellow saree with a bright pink border. Her hair was tied in a neat and sleek bun

Handloom saree

Here, Karisma is seen clad in a white and golden handloom saree. She completed the look with a statement neckpiece

Pretty in pink

Karisma wore this eye-catching pink saree at cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding. A total stunner, don’t you think

Diwali OOTD

For Diwali 2019, Karisma picked this beautiful Sabyasachi red saree. The round-neck blouse featured vertical golden stripes

Red and pink combo

This look screams ‘glamourous’. Karisma wore a red and pink saree for an event in London and rocked the ethnic vibe as usual

Festive colours

Karisma loves styling bright colours and this picture is proof as she wears a saree to kickstart the festive season

Retro magic

Karisma Kapoor channels the inner retro lover in her as she dons this classic white saree with black leaves and flowers printed on it

Black bling

Karisma ups the glam quotient as she looks ethereal in this blingy black Manish Malhotra saree

