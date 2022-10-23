Heading 3
Karisma Kapoor’s best saree looks
Priyakshi Sharma
OCT 23, 2022
Fashion
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma wore this gorgeous off-white organza saree with a floral print and red blouse on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding
Floral organza
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Back to Black
They say, ‘when in doubt, choose black.’ Karisma shows in this stellar picture. The actress styles a sheer black saree with a matching bouse
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Bright pink and yellow
She rocked this bright yellow saree with a bright pink border. Her hair was tied in a neat and sleek bun
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Handloom saree
Here, Karisma is seen clad in a white and golden handloom saree. She completed the look with a statement neckpiece
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Pretty in pink
Karisma wore this eye-catching pink saree at cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding. A total stunner, don’t you think
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Diwali OOTD
For Diwali 2019, Karisma picked this beautiful Sabyasachi red saree. The round-neck blouse featured vertical golden stripes
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Red and pink combo
This look screams ‘glamourous’. Karisma wore a red and pink saree for an event in London and rocked the ethnic vibe as usual
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Festive colours
Karisma loves styling bright colours and this picture is proof as she wears a saree to kickstart the festive season
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Retro magic
Karisma Kapoor channels the inner retro lover in her as she dons this classic white saree with black leaves and flowers printed on it
Click Here
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Black bling
Karisma ups the glam quotient as she looks ethereal in this blingy black Manish Malhotra saree