Karisma Kapoor's best style moments
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 25, 2022
Fashion
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The queen of the '90s, Karisma Kapoor is revered for her strong fashion aesthetics. She paints a dreamy picture in white sequin embroidered Anarkali and organza dupatta
Ethereal
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Giving us a sneak peek into her ultra-modern wardrobe, the actress wore a strappy white floral dress featuring a knitted layer over it
Gorgeous as ever
Image: Esha L Amin Instagram
And who can forget her white chikankari-sequin embroidered, Manish Malhotra lehenga worn with a feather-adorned dupatta
Modern-day enchantress
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
We feel her style is constantly evolving as seen here in a black sheer saree with tone-on-tone embroidery and shimmery sleeveless blouse
Mesmerising in black
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Another one of her most memorable looks in a black saree is this sequin drape styled with a black halterneck blouse
Dazzling diva
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
At her colourful best, in a multicoloured pantsuit featuring various chic patterners all over
Boss babe
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Dressed in a black, multi-coloured floral embroidered peplum-style blazer featuring puffy sleeves and matching flared pants
Floral delight
A fan of monochromatic ensembles, she wowed us in this black and white one-shoulder gown that nipped at her waist
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Monochromatic gown
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Mohit Varu
Karisma opted for a red, figure-hugging strapless dress and rounded off her look with red stilettoes
Bomshell in red
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: K Vinayak
The Dil To Pagal Hai actress is pure elegance in this red saree adorned with a gold border paired with an embroidered backless blouse
Regal in red
