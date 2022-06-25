Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor's best style moments

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 25, 2022

Fashion

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The queen of the '90s, Karisma Kapoor is revered for her strong fashion aesthetics. She paints a dreamy picture in white sequin embroidered Anarkali and organza dupatta

Ethereal

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Giving us a sneak peek into her ultra-modern wardrobe, the actress wore a strappy white floral dress featuring a knitted layer over it

Gorgeous as ever

Image: Esha L Amin Instagram

And who can forget her white chikankari-sequin embroidered, Manish Malhotra lehenga worn with a feather-adorned dupatta

 Modern-day enchantress

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

We feel her style is constantly evolving as seen here in a black sheer saree with tone-on-tone embroidery and shimmery sleeveless blouse

Mesmerising in black

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Another one of her most memorable looks in a black saree is this sequin drape styled with a black halterneck blouse

Dazzling diva

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

At her colourful best, in a multicoloured pantsuit featuring various chic patterners all over

Boss babe

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Dressed in a black, multi-coloured floral embroidered peplum-style blazer featuring puffy sleeves and matching flared pants

Floral delight

A fan of monochromatic ensembles, she wowed us in this black and white one-shoulder gown that nipped at her waist

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Monochromatic gown

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Mohit Varu

Karisma opted for a red, figure-hugging strapless dress and rounded off her look with red stilettoes

Bomshell in red

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: K Vinayak

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress is pure elegance in this red saree adorned with a gold border paired with an embroidered backless blouse

Regal in red

