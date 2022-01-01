Karisma Kapoor’s
easy chic looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma exuded chic vibes in a slouchy-fit pajama set with a striped pattern on it
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Giving us major Sunday OOTD goals, she looked pretty in a black and white printed mini dress
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her casual denim shorts and a white sleeveless top looked perfect for the monsoons
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She kept things easy-breezy a simple white midi dress and white flats during her outing in NYC
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Swearing by comfort, she managed to look her chic self in an oversized close-neck tee and black pleated trousers
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star made another cool case for oversized fits by picking out a graphic print and denim pants for the day
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked snazzy in these pastel-hued pants and a black crop top that showed off her toned abs
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her lilac sweatsuit paired with white sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses screamed chic comfort!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
In a pair of denim pants with rolled-up hems and a long white shirt, Karisma showed us how to keep things easy yet chic
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She elevated her chic look by slipping into a checkered midi dress from the clothing label Three Floor
