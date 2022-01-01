Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s

easy chic looks

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma exuded chic vibes in a slouchy-fit pajama set with a striped pattern on it

PJ’s For Days

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Giving us major Sunday OOTD goals, she looked pretty in a black and white printed mini dress

OOTD Goals

 Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her casual denim shorts and a white sleeveless top looked perfect for the monsoons

Casual Style

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She kept things easy-breezy a simple white midi dress and white flats during her outing in NYC

Breezy Midi Number

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Swearing by comfort, she managed to look her chic self in an oversized close-neck tee and black pleated trousers

Comfortably Chic

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star made another cool case for oversized fits by picking out a graphic print and denim pants for the day

Cool Girl Look 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked snazzy in these pastel-hued pants and a black crop top that showed off her toned abs

Snazzy

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her lilac sweatsuit paired with white sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses screamed chic comfort!

Love For Sweatsuits

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

In a pair of denim pants with rolled-up hems and a long white shirt, Karisma showed us how to keep things easy yet chic

Easy Chic

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She elevated her chic look by slipping into a checkered midi dress from the clothing label Three Floor

Simple Yet Stylish 

