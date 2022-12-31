Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s
ethnic diaries

Hardika Gupta

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Lolo chose a white and red floral printed suit and looks dreamy 

Festive feels

She showcased her desi avatar in this cotton ethnic suit and completed the look with a bindi 

Desi avatar

She has an impeccable fashion sense and this look serves as proof 

Impeccable style 

For her 'bhai ki shaadi', she donned a white sheer saree with a red blouse

Bhai Ki Shaadi

She beams with joy in this olive green ethnic suit and churidaar

Indian beauty 

Karisma exudes oodles of elegance and charm in her desi outfits 

Truly glamorous 

Karisma looks like a doll in this blush pink ensemble 

Pretty in pink 

She sets many hearts racing with her elegant look in white anarkali 

Winning hearts with white 

Karisma's regal lehenga look is definitely a winner

What a beauty 

She donned this white anarkali suit look with matching jutis

Elegance

