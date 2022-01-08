Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 08, 2022

Karisma Kapoor’s fab looks in dresses

Sequins For The Win

Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkly midi dress with oodles of sequins and a sexy thigh-high slit, Karisma Kapoor showed showed us how to bring the glamour on!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Ready-to-party Look

The strappy bodycon gown came with intense sparkle. Looking like the brightest star she was born to be, the dress was well complemented with a mini train at the back, silver and gold embroidered beads that ran over in stripes and patterns

Image:  Eshaa Amiin Instagram

Date night ready

Perfect for a  date night, her midi-length bodycon dress embroidered with florals looked flattering as hell!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

So Much Sass

She looked ravishing in a knee-length azure blue cocktail dress with a tulle bodice and silk asymmetrical skirt with ruffles

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For the trailer launch of Mentalhood in Mumbai, Kapoor went all out in a strapless red midi dress by Roland Mouret that perfectly hugged her curves!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Zara Umrigar gown

To show off her toned frame, she slipped into a pink Zara Umrigar gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Black dress

Her black and gold sequined midi-length dress, with a sultry heart-shaped cut at the back, looked absolutely gorgeous!

Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram

Jazzy And Colourful

In a ruched Prabal Gurung dress, with a built-in neon yellow strap detailing, the diva managed to add some jazz to her colourful look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Modest In Checks

Playing with checks, she picked out awhite and blue checkered dress with an asymmetrical hemline and styled it with white strappy heels to finish off her modest look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Dramatic Gown

She dialled up the drama in a stunning black one-shoulder maxi gown with sequins all over

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kriti Sanon's stylish winter looks

Click Here