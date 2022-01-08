Fashion
Jan 08, 2022
Karisma Kapoor’s fab looks in dresses
Sequins For The Win
Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkly midi dress with oodles of sequins and a sexy thigh-high slit, Karisma Kapoor showed showed us how to bring the glamour on!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Ready-to-party Look
The strappy bodycon gown came with intense sparkle. Looking like the brightest star she was born to be, the dress was well complemented with a mini train at the back, silver and gold embroidered beads that ran over in stripes and patterns
Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram
Date night ready
Perfect for a date night, her midi-length bodycon dress embroidered with florals looked flattering as hell!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
So Much Sass
She looked ravishing in a knee-length azure blue cocktail dress with a tulle bodice and silk asymmetrical skirt with ruffles
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For the trailer launch of Mentalhood in Mumbai, Kapoor went all out in a strapless red midi dress by Roland Mouret that perfectly hugged her curves!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Zara Umrigar gown
To show off her toned frame, she slipped into a pink Zara Umrigar gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Black dress
Her black and gold sequined midi-length dress, with a sultry heart-shaped cut at the back, looked absolutely gorgeous!
Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram
Jazzy And Colourful
In a ruched Prabal Gurung dress, with a built-in neon yellow strap detailing, the diva managed to add some jazz to her colourful look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Modest In Checks
Playing with checks, she picked out awhite and blue checkered dress with an asymmetrical hemline and styled it with white strappy heels to finish off her modest look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Dramatic Gown
She dialled up the drama in a stunning black one-shoulder maxi gown with sequins all over
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
