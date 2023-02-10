Karisma Kapoor’s jewellery collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 10, 2023
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor adds stylish accessories to her outfits and these gold earrings serve proof
Gold Earrings
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She wears oxidised earrings and bangles with so much panache
Oxidises Silver
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Biwi No. 1 actress is also a fan of quirky layered necklaces
Layered Necklaces
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She likes to go all-out in the jewellery department with gold matha pattis, gold earrings, and matching bangles
All Gold
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Geometric-shapes gold earrings and bangles are also her favourite pieces of accessory
Statement Pieces
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma likes to enhance her desi look with dangler earrings too
Danglers
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her huge gold jhumkas enhance her simple desi look here
Jhumkas
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looks pretty with her round dangler earrings that have colourful embellishments attached
Embellished Pieces
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She adds some minimal yet statement-making earrings to her bright red outfit here
Minimal Style
