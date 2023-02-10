Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s jewellery collection

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor adds stylish accessories to her outfits and these gold earrings serve proof

Gold Earrings

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


She wears oxidised earrings and bangles with so much panache

Oxidises Silver

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Biwi No. 1 actress is also a fan of quirky layered necklaces

Layered Necklaces

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She likes to go all-out in the jewellery department with gold matha pattis, gold earrings, and matching bangles

All Gold

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Geometric-shapes gold earrings and bangles are also her favourite pieces of accessory

Statement Pieces

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma likes to enhance her desi look with dangler earrings too

Danglers 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her huge gold jhumkas enhance her simple desi look here

Jhumkas

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looks pretty with her round dangler earrings that have colourful embellishments attached

Embellished Pieces

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She adds some minimal yet statement-making earrings to her bright red outfit here

Minimal Style

