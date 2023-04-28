Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s look-book

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 28, 2023

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's fashion style is elegant, sophisticated, and timeless

Timeless

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

She is known for her love for traditional Indian attire, such as sarees and lehengas

Indian wear

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Trendy picks

Karisma Kapoor has a keen eye for fashion and is often seen sporting unique and trendy outfits

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

She is not afraid to experiment with bold colours, patterns, and prints

Bold and beautiful

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's fashion sense is classic and refined, with a focus on clean lines and tailored silhouettes

Choice of silhouettes

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

She has a penchant for statement accessories, such as oversized sunglasses and statement bags 

Makes a statement

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's style is versatile, seamlessly transitioning from casual wear to red-carpet glamour 

Versatility 

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

She often opts for understated makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through

Natural beauty

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's fashion sense is timeless, with many of her looks still inspiring fashion trends today

Keeping up

Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

She is a true style icon and continues to influence fashion trends with her impeccable sense of style

Style icon

