Karisma Kapoor’s look-book
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 28, 2023
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's fashion style is elegant, sophisticated, and timeless
Timeless
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
She is known for her love for traditional Indian attire, such as sarees and lehengas
Indian wear
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Trendy picks
Karisma Kapoor has a keen eye for fashion and is often seen sporting unique and trendy outfits
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
She is not afraid to experiment with bold colours, patterns, and prints
Bold and beautiful
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's fashion sense is classic and refined, with a focus on clean lines and tailored silhouettes
Choice of silhouettes
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
She has a penchant for statement accessories, such as oversized sunglasses and statement bags
Makes a statement
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's style is versatile, seamlessly transitioning from casual wear to red-carpet glamour
Versatility
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
She often opts for understated makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through
Natural beauty
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor's fashion sense is timeless, with many of her looks still inspiring fashion trends today
Keeping up
Image- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
She is a true style icon and continues to influence fashion trends with her impeccable sense of style
Style icon
