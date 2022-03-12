Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 12, 2022

Karisma Kapoor's love for black outfits

Desi Diva

For an awards show, Karisma picked a sheer zari saree in a bold shade of black and showed us her immense love for the shade

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

A while ago, she turned muse to designer Tarun Tahiliani in an opulent black lehenga bearing geometric and floral motifs

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Elegant In A Lehenga

She looked like the perfect wedding guest in a sequined black saree by Manish Malhotra

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Wedding Guest Style

Her black sequined saree that was paired with a contrast, floral appliqué blouse made her look absolutely pretty!

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Redefining Elegance

The actress made a chic fashion statement by sporting a ruched black bodycon dress with floral prints by Prabal Gurung

Chic Vibes

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Her metallic black Amit Aggarwal outfit was a statement maker in itself

Making a Statment

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She definitely turned up the glam quotient in a one-shoulder sequined dress in her favourite shade

Glamorous As Always

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Taking the classic black and white route, Karisma rocked an A-line long black skirt and an off-shoulder black and white striped top

Classic Combination

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She gave us a cue on winter styling as she sported a black pullover with her skinny-fit black leather pants

Cosy Winter Style

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

For her all-black airport look, she kept things simple in a pair of black pants, a printed black tee, a long black coat and accessories in the matching shade

Airport Style

Image: Pinkvilla

