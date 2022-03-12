Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 12, 2022
Karisma Kapoor's love for black outfits
Desi Diva
For an awards show, Karisma picked a sheer zari saree in a bold shade of black and showed us her immense love for the shade
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
A while ago, she turned muse to designer Tarun Tahiliani in an opulent black lehenga bearing geometric and floral motifs
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Elegant In A Lehenga
She looked like the perfect wedding guest in a sequined black saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Wedding Guest Style
Her black sequined saree that was paired with a contrast, floral appliqué blouse made her look absolutely pretty!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Redefining Elegance
The actress made a chic fashion statement by sporting a ruched black bodycon dress with floral prints by Prabal Gurung
Chic Vibes
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her metallic black Amit Aggarwal outfit was a statement maker in itself
Making a Statment
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She definitely turned up the glam quotient in a one-shoulder sequined dress in her favourite shade
Glamorous As Always
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Taking the classic black and white route, Karisma rocked an A-line long black skirt and an off-shoulder black and white striped top
Classic Combination
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She gave us a cue on winter styling as she sported a black pullover with her skinny-fit black leather pants
Cosy Winter Style
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
For her all-black airport look, she kept things simple in a pair of black pants, a printed black tee, a long black coat and accessories in the matching shade
Airport Style
Image: Pinkvilla
