Karisma Kapoor's moments with her kids
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The actress shared a picture of her daughter and son while enjoying vacation with Kareena and Saif
Family
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Both mother and daughter are posing as she celebrates Samaira’s 16th birthday
Baby girl
Madhuri-KHUSHI: CELEBS IN WHITE SAREES
SONAM KAPOOR’S UNCONVENTIONAL LOOKS
Image: Pinkvilla
All three are happily posing for the shutterbugs
Posers
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma looks stylish in a black outfit while her kids are twinning in red
Airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
All three are looking cool in grey colour outfits
Twinning
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma and her son are looking stylish in casuals
Mother son
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma's bond with her children is unbreakable
Bond
Image: Pinkvilla
This is for sure that they all love to pose for the camera
Stunners
Image: Pinkvilla
It is these small moments with kids that make life more happy
Happy moments
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.