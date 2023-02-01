Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor's moments with her kids

Akriti Anand

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The actress shared a picture of her daughter and son while enjoying vacation with Kareena and Saif

Family

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Both mother and daughter are posing as she celebrates Samaira’s 16th birthday

Baby girl

Image: Pinkvilla

All three are happily posing for the shutterbugs

Posers

Image: Pinkvilla

Karisma looks stylish in a black outfit while her kids are twinning in red

Airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

All three are looking cool in grey colour outfits

Twinning

Image: Pinkvilla

Karisma and her son are looking stylish in casuals

Mother son

Image: Pinkvilla

Karisma's bond with her children is unbreakable

Bond

Image: Pinkvilla

This is for sure that they all love to pose for the camera

Stunners

Image: Pinkvilla

It is these small moments with kids that make life more happy

Happy moments

