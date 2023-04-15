Heading 3

Karisma Kapoor’s stunning avatar

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 15, 2023

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked flawless in a custom fish-cut corset trail Rahul Mishra couture

Spectacular 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma exuded timeless charm in a stunning Sabyasachi drape and a short cape-style blouse

Charming

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked splendid in this beautiful blue dress and a handwoven blue coat from Akaaro 

True Blue

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Stunner 

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making floral dress and an embellished jacket

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked resplendent in a satin green anarkali with silver embroidery

Resplendent

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She brought some sass and glam in a green and short mini dress

Sassy Queen

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma is a visual delight in this blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape

Delightful

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She painted the town red in a stunning red dress that fit her like a glove 

Red Hot

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looks breath-taking in this embellished ombre pink and blue lehenga

Gorgeous 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Her wedding guest look in this dainty hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse is on point

Wedding Guest Look

