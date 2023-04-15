Karisma Kapoor’s stunning avatar
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 15, 2023
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked flawless in a custom fish-cut corset trail Rahul Mishra couture
Spectacular
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma exuded timeless charm in a stunning Sabyasachi drape and a short cape-style blouse
Charming
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked splendid in this beautiful blue dress and a handwoven blue coat from Akaaro
True Blue
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Stunner
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making floral dress and an embellished jacket
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked resplendent in a satin green anarkali with silver embroidery
Resplendent
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She brought some sass and glam in a green and short mini dress
Sassy Queen
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma is a visual delight in this blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape
Delightful
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She painted the town red in a stunning red dress that fit her like a glove
Red Hot
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looks breath-taking in this embellished ombre pink and blue lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Her wedding guest look in this dainty hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse is on point
Wedding Guest Look
