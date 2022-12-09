Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Karisma Kapoor’s
      style statements     

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Pretty Pinks

Karisma radiates beauty in this gorgeous peach floral ensemble by Anita Dongre, topped off with a simple pair of pearl studs

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lolo radiates beauty in this rose flush silk saree, topped off with a stunning necklace that completes her look

Good vibes 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looks stunning in her checkered blue dress paired with white stilettos An effortless combination that oozes classic elegance!

Classy and sassy

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looks stunning in her silky mustard hued kurta, ready to shake up her cousin's wedding with her vibrant and exciting look!

Desi Kudi 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress looks incredibly stylish in this long white shirt and blue denims as she enjoys her yacht ride

Sea waves

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in this monochrome red saree with a high-neck blouse and sassy sleek bun

Regal vibes 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looks chic in this oversized white shirt paired with brown pants as she steps out for the day

Chic look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Keeping it cool and classy, Karisma opted for an oversized black tee and blue denim jeans with white sneakers

Sassy and jazzy 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in this royal blue dress featuring a side slit for that extra oomph

Blue beauty

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma stepped out in style in this stunning white organza saree by Manish Malhotra She complemented the look with subtle make-up and dazzling diamond earrings

Stunning in saree

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here