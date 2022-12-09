pinkvilla
Karisma Kapoor’s
style statements
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Pretty Pinks
Karisma radiates beauty in this gorgeous peach floral ensemble by Anita Dongre, topped off with a simple pair of pearl studs
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lolo radiates beauty in this rose flush silk saree, topped off with a stunning necklace that completes her look
Good vibes
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looks stunning in her checkered blue dress paired with white stilettos An effortless combination that oozes classic elegance!
Classy and sassy
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looks stunning in her silky mustard hued kurta, ready to shake up her cousin's wedding with her vibrant and exciting look!
Desi Kudi
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress looks incredibly stylish in this long white shirt and blue denims as she enjoys her yacht ride
Sea waves
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in this monochrome red saree with a high-neck blouse and sassy sleek bun
Regal vibes
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looks chic in this oversized white shirt paired with brown pants as she steps out for the day
Chic look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Keeping it cool and classy, Karisma opted for an oversized black tee and blue denim jeans with white sneakers
Sassy and jazzy
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked absolutely stunning in this royal blue dress featuring a side slit for that extra oomph
Blue beauty
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma stepped out in style in this stunning white organza saree by Manish Malhotra She complemented the look with subtle make-up and dazzling diamond earrings
Stunning in saree
