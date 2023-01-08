Heading 3

Karisma-Kareena
are beachwear goals 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lolo celebrated her new year on the beach in this black bikini 

Celebrating New year on the beach 

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looked super hot in this black beachwear 

Too hot to trot 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo and Lolo made a strong case for stunning beachwear 

Sister goals

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She opted for a strappy-sequin swimsuit and looked sensuous 

Shimmer and shine 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena donned a black monokini and was seen having fun with her son Jeh on the beach 

Beach baby 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena donned this red halter neck bikini and looked hot 

Glowing in red 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

She clicked this insta-perfect selfie in a crochet bikini 

Insta-perfect

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo stunned in this black and pink bikini and was seen holding Jeh in her arms

Stunner 

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena flaunted her tanned skin in a bikini 

Sunbathe 

