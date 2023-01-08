Karisma-Kareena
are beachwear goals
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 8, 2023
FASHION
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lolo celebrated her new year on the beach in this black bikini
Celebrating New year on the beach
Janhvi-Kiara: Celebs in green sarees
Alia-Sara: Celebs with flawless skin
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looked super hot in this black beachwear
Too hot to trot
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo and Lolo made a strong case for stunning beachwear
Sister goals
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She opted for a strappy-sequin swimsuit and looked sensuous
Shimmer and shine
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena donned a black monokini and was seen having fun with her son Jeh on the beach
Beach baby
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena donned this red halter neck bikini and looked hot
Glowing in red
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She clicked this insta-perfect selfie in a crochet bikini
Insta-perfect
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo stunned in this black and pink bikini and was seen holding Jeh in her arms
Stunner
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena flaunted her tanned skin in a bikini
Sunbathe
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.