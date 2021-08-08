dapper in jackets
Kartik Aaryan looks
Always the one to make a statement in both casual and formal outfits, Kartik Aaryan likes to up his style quotient with a bunch of modish jackets!
He has a thing for jackets in different shades and mostly likes to wear them with his blue denim jeans
Sometimes he puts on a funky print bomber jacket to serve us with some extra-cool looks!
While at other times, a Craig Green jacket with striking check prints remains his go-to option
When it’s about mixing and matching formals or simply layering up, a tailored Canali jacket is what he looks best in!
The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor is also a fan of abstract print jackets. And he usually picks out black denim to pair it with
He finds his swag in switching things up and pairing his white look with a dark-hued suede jacket
A vintage jacket is also what Kartik trusts to make him look dapper on most occasions
And his promotional looks are more about a seamless combination of an orange jacket with black and white outfits
Be it in a leather jacket to a suede one, Kartik surely knows how to put his Most fashionable foot forward
For more updates on Kartik Aaryan and fashion, follow Pinkvilla