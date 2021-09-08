sept 08, 2021

Kartik Aaryan loves his printed shirts

Kartik Aaryan makes a strong case for a funky yet dapper look in a white shirt with abstract prints and simple blue jeans

Kartik looks party-ready in a black satin shirt with multicoloured floral prints and a pair of skinny fit black jeans

His serious look is spruced up with a quirky print white shirt and blue jeans

For the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Kartik had picked out a satin green shirt with zig-zag stripes to go with his basic jeans and jacket

And his floral print shirt is proof that florals are not just for the ladies!

While addressing a huge crowd, he made sure his look was trendy in a white shirt with tie-dye prints on it

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor keeps it classy in a white shirt with minimal prints all over it

We think a printed shirt is his go-to pick for a suave yet casual look

Or whenever he wants to up his style quotient, a printed shirt is what he swears by! 

And Katrik always ensures that he looks dapper in a printed shirt of any colour or pattern!

For more updates on
 Kartik Aaryan and fashion,
 follow Pinkvilla
Click Here