sept 08, 2021
Kartik Aaryan loves his printed shirts
Kartik Aaryan makes a strong case for a funky yet dapper look in a white shirt with abstract prints and simple blue jeans
Kartik looks party-ready in a black satin shirt with multicoloured floral prints and a pair of skinny fit black jeans
His serious look is spruced up with a quirky print white shirt and blue jeans
For the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Kartik had picked out a satin green shirt with zig-zag stripes to go with his basic jeans and jacket
And his floral print shirt is proof that florals are not just for the ladies!
While addressing a huge crowd, he made sure his look was trendy in a white shirt with tie-dye prints on it
The ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor keeps it classy in a white shirt with minimal prints all over it
We think a printed shirt is his go-to pick for a suave yet casual look
Or whenever he wants to up his style quotient, a printed shirt is what he swears by!
And Katrik always ensures that he looks dapper in a printed shirt of any colour or pattern!
