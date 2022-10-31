Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan
 Loves to dress up

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan donned an all-blue attire as he wore a blue shirt and matched it with the same colour pants by Tods.

Uber-cool

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wore an orange and black cow-print sweatshirt by Milan luxury brand Marcelo Burlon.

Killing it in orange

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Looking dapper as ever, Kartik Aaryan sported a printed shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans.

Print play

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wore a printed shirt with black denim. He layered his outfit with a black jacket for an event.

Formal yet stylish

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan donned a white graphic print sweatshirt by Kenzo and paired it with blue denim jeans.

Stylish

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik picked out a graphic shirt by Paul Smith that bore more than just one hue and he teamed it with black trousers. 

Semi-formal look

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wore a printed shirt by Marni. His jacket and pants were from the brand Paul Smith.

Layering game

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan donned a printed baggy shirt like a boss. He styled it with a pair of jeans and black sunglasses.

Beachy vibe

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wore a long-sleeve-printed shirt by Paul Smith and paired it with black denim jeans.

Keeping it cool

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor sported a red and white tie-dye printed shirt in this picture.Kartik Aaryan

Tie-dye love

