Kartik Aaryan’s Best Looks In A Shirt May 18, 2021
Perfect for a summer day, this white Paul Smith shirt with quirky travel motifs on it looks super cool on Kartik!
This abstract print shirt he wore over a pair of black denim jeans makes him look absolutely dapper!
Keep it simple but make it significant! Showing the best of both worlds, this black shirt by Represent is stylish and sexy at the same time
While button-down may be a trendy affair, we love the modest look of Kartik in this buttoned up striped white shirt
With a cheeky caption, the actor shared this snap on his Instagram handle. We love the shade and texture of the shirt he is wearing here
Exemplifying the cool look in his own fun way, he has sported a floral print shirt with simple white pants and a hat
Seems like Kartik Aaryan cannot get enough of the vivid floral print shirts. And we just cannot get enough of him!
He kept things casual yet fashionable in this shirt with a unique mix of stripes and abstract prints on it
The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor has killed the formal look in a black satin shirt, matching pants and a blazer
From pulling off the gentleman look with ease to going into the bad body avatar in seconds, Kartik sure does it all in his favourite shirts!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla