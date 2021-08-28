Kartik Aaryan’s best suit looks

Kartik looks dashing in a dark navy blue suit. He completes this suit with a crisp white shirt and a black skinny tie

He looks handsome in a  black BrooksBrothers suit

He looks dapper in a dark navy blue suit that he has paired with a white shirt and a mint-green tie

The actor rocks a grey HugoBoss suit with a navy blue vest, a white and grey shirt, and a pink tie

We can’t get over his perfectly tailored Boss three-piece suit

He looks elegant in a dark grey suit that is paired with a light blue shirt and a matching blue tie

His Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted suit is fashion goals

Kartik looks sharp in a navy blue suit and a grey bow tie

He stuns everyone with this light grey Dior suit and matching grey silk shirt

The actor poses in a grey suit, a white shirt and a matching brown tie

