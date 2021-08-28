Kartik Aaryan’s best suit looks
Kartik looks dashing in a dark navy blue suit. He completes this suit with a crisp white shirt and a black skinny tie
He looks handsome in a black BrooksBrothers suit
He looks dapper in a dark navy blue suit that he has paired with a white shirt and a mint-green tie
The actor rocks a grey HugoBoss suit with a navy blue vest, a white and grey shirt, and a pink tie
We can’t get over his perfectly tailored Boss three-piece suit
He looks elegant in a dark grey suit that is paired with a light blue shirt and a matching blue tie
His Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted suit is fashion goals
Kartik looks sharp in a navy blue suit and a grey bow tie
He stuns everyone with this light grey Dior suit and matching grey silk shirt
The actor poses in a grey suit, a white shirt and a matching brown tie
