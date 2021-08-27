dapper looks in denim

Kartik Aaryan’s

Aug 27, 2021

Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress us with his super-cool and dapper denim looks. A quirky print sweatshirt and regular fit jeans remain his go-to options

Denim and a sweatshirt with hoodie seem to be Kartik’s most preferred choice of outfit for most of the promo looks

He also likes to pair his faded jeans with a faded denim jacket and pastel-hued t-shirt for a serious dapper look

Monochrome denim outfits actually bring out the best in him!

For the promo of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, Aaryan wore his dark blue jeans with a modest Corneliani long coat and a hooded sweater

His blue denim paired with a black tee and suede jacket looked every bit fashionable!

The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor looked dashing in these UJNG jeans with folded hems

His acid washed denim jacket looked extra-cool with a simple black tee and black jeans

We love his casual look in this printed shirt and light blue denim

Kartik’s street style look in denim and sweatshirt is all about comfort and style

