dapper looks in denim
Kartik Aaryan’s Aug 27, 2021
Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress us with his super-cool and dapper denim looks. A quirky print sweatshirt and regular fit jeans remain his go-to options
Denim and a sweatshirt with hoodie seem to be Kartik’s most preferred choice of outfit for most of the promo looks
He also likes to pair his faded jeans with a faded denim jacket and pastel-hued t-shirt for a serious dapper look
Monochrome denim outfits actually bring out the best in him!
For the promo of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, Aaryan wore his dark blue jeans with a modest Corneliani long coat and a hooded sweater
His blue denim paired with a black tee and suede jacket looked every bit fashionable!
The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor looked dashing in these UJNG jeans with folded hems
His acid washed denim jacket looked extra-cool with a simple black tee and black jeans
We love his casual look in this printed shirt and light blue denim
Kartik’s street style look in denim and sweatshirt is all about comfort and style
