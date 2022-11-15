Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan’s
airport looks

Prerna
Verma

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Kartik looks cool in a blue and white checkered shirt.

The checkered boy

Kartik poses for the paparazzi in this blue and white striped sweater tee.

The sweatshirt boy

Kartik looks handsome in this all-black attire.

Man in black

Kartik dons a white tee with his character's name ‘Chintu Tyagi’ from Main Meri Patni Aur Woh. A good way to promote his film, isn’t it?

The film promotion
attire

Kartik looks dapper in this casual abstract print monochrome shirt.

The abstract print shirt

Kartik believes in comfort over style and that is visible in his fashion choices.

Casual king

Kartik smiles as he walks out of the airport in his blue striped shirt and black trousers.

The retro look

Kartik nails the casual look in this white t-shirt and black tracks.

The cool dude

Kartik kept his look simple and paired it with a funky pair of shoes.

The funky shoe look

If you are a star, then wear one too! Going with his thought, Kartik wore this oversized tee with stars made on it.

The star boy!

