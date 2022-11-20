Kartik Aaryan’s beanie and hoodie looks
Nov 20, 2022
FASHION
Kartik Aaryan slays in a black hoodie and black sunglasses
Take cues from Kartik Aaryan’s green hoodie and grey beanie for your winter fashion
Kartik looks cute in a beanie over his yellow shirt with open buttons and a black tee
Kartik nails this beanie and plain tee look
Kartik in an all-black attire is a sight to behold
Kartik slays in this white hoodie look and greets the paps with namaste
We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off Kartik
Kartik in a yellow beanie looks adorable
Shining bright like a sunKartik nails the brightest yellow hoodie
Shining bright like a sun
Kartik looks hot in this red hoodie
