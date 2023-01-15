Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan’s casual style

Source: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

The Freddy actor keeps it casual in a brown denim shirt and black overalls paired with black sneakers 

Casual In Black

He aces the cool-boy look in a colour-blocked jacket paired with baggy trousers and a full-sleeve t-shirt 

Cool Boy

Karismatic Kartik Aaryan in shirts

Kartik Aaryan’s airport looks

In a pair of funky orange trousers, a matching jacket, and a white tee, Kartik ensures his casual style is on point

Orange Punch

He is too cool for school in this quirky-print oversized shirt and staple denim jeans 

Quirk Factor 

The actor makes a simple yet stylish case for hoodies by opting for a black graphic-print number

Stylish 

His sporty look in this white hoodie and ripped denim jeans is on point 

Sporty Style 

He adds funk to his look with this green tie-dye jacket, black jeans, and a black graphic-print tee 

Funky Look 

Quirky and comfy, his casual look in these joggers and a hoodie is perfect for street style 

Comfy & Quirky

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor sets a cool trend with his orange denim jacket and blue jeans 

Trendsetter

