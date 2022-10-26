Heading 3
Kartik Aaryan's edgy style ethnic wear
Prerna Verma
OCT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Display pic material
Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in this Diwali post as he poses with a diya in his hand.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Pet-friendly cracker
Kartik looks dapper in an all-black kurta with a deep V-neck.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Diwali in Shehzada style
Kartik made a style statement in a white kurta-pyjama and layered it with a blue coat.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The casual kurta look
Kartik looks trendy and cool in a white kurta as he poses with the team of his upcoming movie.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The ethnic king!
Kartik arrives in style for Lalbaughcha Raja’s darshan in a cream kurta.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The trendy kurta
Look at him slay in a blue short kurta with an abstract print which he paired over white pants.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
The Sherwani look
Kartik looks suave in this maroon and black sherwani look.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Long hair and Nehru jacket
Kartik Aaryan takes traditional wear to another level with a blue kurta and Nehru jacket with a floral print.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
That killer smile!
Kartik looks absolutely stylish in a blue kurta with white embroidery work on it.
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
When comfort meets style
Kartik looks handsome in this stylish traditional attire as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan.