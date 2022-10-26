Heading 3

 Kartik Aaryan's edgy style ethnic wear 

Prerna Verma

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Display pic material

Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in this Diwali post as he poses with a diya in his hand.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Pet-friendly cracker

Kartik looks dapper in an all-black kurta with a deep V-neck.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Diwali in Shehzada style

Kartik made a style statement in a white kurta-pyjama and layered it with a blue coat.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The casual kurta look

Kartik looks trendy and cool in a white kurta as he poses with the team of his upcoming movie.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The ethnic king!

Kartik arrives in style for Lalbaughcha Raja’s darshan in a cream kurta.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The trendy kurta

Look at him slay in a blue short kurta with an abstract print which he paired over white pants.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

The Sherwani look

Kartik looks suave in this maroon and black sherwani look.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Long hair and Nehru jacket

Kartik Aaryan takes traditional wear to another level with a blue kurta and Nehru jacket with a floral print.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

That killer smile!

Kartik looks absolutely stylish in a blue kurta with white embroidery work on it.

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

When comfort meets style

Kartik looks handsome in this stylish traditional attire as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

