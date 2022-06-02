Heading 3

Kartik Aaryan's layering game

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is a pro at pulling off layered outfits with ease. Here he went for a jacket in shades of blue, brown and cream, clubbed with a white tee and khaki pants

Casual-cool

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

Adding a chic dimension to his formal look, the actor went for a textured oversized brown blazer, flared pants and styled it with a patterned polo tee

Formal yet chic

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

Kartik makes a case for bold and punchy attire in this orange varsity jacket, matching sweatpants and a white tee

Orange punch

Image: Priyanka & Kazim InstagramPhoto: Nupur Agarwal 

The actor makes us go weak in the knees in this classic off-white blazer teamed with a white shirt, navy blue pants and a red bowtie

Debonair

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

Who really said formals are boring? The actor adds a casual vibe to his grey checkered pantsuit with a purple and white striped tee

Uber-cool

Video: Pinkvilla

The Dhamaka star opted for blue jeans and a white round neck tee, he topped it off with an olive green jacket

Simply stylish

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

It's no secret that a black blazer can instantly spruce up a look. The stunner styled it with a white printed shirt and off-white pants

Black blazer

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

Redefining casual wear, the actor wore a vibrant green jacket over a graphic black tee and distressed black denims

Eye-catching look

Image: Priyanka & Kazim InstagramPhoto: Amyn Hooda Photography

Layering can really add depth to a look. Case in point this white tee overlayered with a beige striped shirt and a brick red jacket, worn over blue jeans

Layered up

Image: Priyanka & Kazim Instagram

Lastly, he went for a black graphic tee and denims and rounded off his look with a monochrome bomber jacket

Incredibly cool

