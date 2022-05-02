Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 03, 2022
Heading 3
Kartik Aaryan's uber cool looks
Dashing
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan gives us the ultimate lesson in wearing a slouchy patterned off-white blazer with a black shirt and matching trousers
Casual cool
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Rocking in a mustard yellow loose-fit blazer styled with a white shirt with splashes of yellow hues and blue denims
Is there anything better than a black leather jacket to elevate your look? The stunner paired it with a blue graphic tee and neutral pants
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Jacket love
The actor adds a sporty flair to his look by going for an orange-printed jersey jacket with black leather sleeves with a white tee and orange pants
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Sporty look
Giving off major vacay vibes in this abstract printed shirt worn with blue denims
Vacay style
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
We were pleasantly surprised to see the heartthrob wearing this pastel blue floral shirt over white pants
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Incredibly stylish
Simply stylish
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Keeping it simple, the actor went for a plain, pale pink round neck tee and black denims
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
If you didn't notice, the Dhamaka star loves wearing loose-fit, comfy outfits like here this white sweatshirt paired with black bottoms
Comfy look
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Lastly, Kartik looks debonair in a blue pantsuit featuring a blazer with tie-up detail at the front women over a white turtleneck tee
Killer look
