Joyce Joyson

may 03, 2022

Kartik Aaryan's uber cool looks

Dashing

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan gives us the ultimate lesson in wearing a slouchy patterned off-white blazer with a black shirt and matching trousers

Casual cool

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Rocking in a mustard yellow loose-fit blazer styled with a white shirt with splashes of yellow hues and blue denims

Is there anything better than a black leather jacket to elevate your look? The stunner paired it with a blue graphic tee and neutral pants

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Jacket love

The actor adds a sporty flair to his look by going for an orange-printed jersey jacket with black leather sleeves with a white tee and orange pants

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Sporty look

Giving off major vacay vibes in this abstract printed shirt worn with blue denims

Vacay style

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

We were pleasantly surprised to see the heartthrob wearing this pastel blue floral shirt over white pants

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Incredibly stylish

Simply stylish

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Keeping it simple, the actor went for a plain, pale pink round neck tee and black denims

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

If you didn't notice, the Dhamaka star loves wearing loose-fit, comfy outfits like here this white sweatshirt paired with black bottoms

Comfy look

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Lastly, Kartik looks debonair in a blue pantsuit featuring a blazer with tie-up detail at the front women over a white turtleneck tee

Killer look

