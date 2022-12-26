Heading 3

Kate Hudson's style moments

Cutout Dress

Kate Hudson rocked this black cutout dress with immense style and looked absolutely gorgeous in it

Kate Hudson looked stunning as she attended the Met Gala sporting a gorgeous pink outfit with a feather coat

Met Gala

Kate Hudson made heads turn as she wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown at Venice Film Festival

Valentino Gown

Kate Hudson sparked in a gold and silver Elie Saab gown as she attended the premiere of her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Gold and Silver Gown

Kate Hudson dazzled in a silver blazer with a double-breasted front as she attended an event for her film Glass Onion

Silver Blazer

Kate Hudson can carry any outfit with style and the actress proved the same as she wore a neon green suit for an event

Neon Green Suit

Kate Hudson arrived at one of her film's red carpet premieres wearing this stunning floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown

Oscar de la Renta gown

Kate Hudson wore a red floral dress and matching Valentino satin peep-toe platforms at Toronto Film Festival

Red Dress

Kate Hudson looked stunning as she wore a black corseted gown by Carolina Herrera at the Oscars After Party

Corseted Gown

Kate Hudson rocked an all-gold gown as she attended the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in 2021

Gold Gown

Kate Hudson donned a stunning leather dress with boots as she attended the Michael Kors Collection Runway Show

Leather Dress

