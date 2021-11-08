Nov 8, 2021
Fashion
Kate To Kiara: Celebs in a golden gown
At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka walked down the red carpet in a stunning bodycon gown with a plunging neckline
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ralph LaurenCredits: Getty Images
For the Grammys back in 2012, the American singer was dressed up in a glittery gold number with a high neck and sweeping train
Taylor Swift in Zuhair MuradCredits: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge shone brightly in a custom made glittery gold gown with a built-in organza cape and a floor-sweeping train
Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham Credits: Getty Images
Looking like a million bucks, Kiara grabbed all eyeballs in a sequined gold number with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Kiara Advani in Nicolas JebranCredits: Instagram
For the Vogue Beauty Awards, Sonakshi sported a stunning floor-length gown with a round neck and raglan sleeves
Sonakshi Sinha in Ali Younes Credits: Instagram
At the Mumbai reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shilpa made an appearance in a thigh-high slit gown that revealed her toned legs
Shilpa Shetty in Reem Acra Credits: Instagram
For the taping of a reality TV show, Malaika decked up in an embellished gold creation that showed off her toned hourglass figure in full light
Malaika Arora in Monisha Jaising Credits: Instagram
At the premiere of her film ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’, Deepika dazzled in a full sleeve gold creation
Deepika Padukone in Naeem KhanCredits: Instagram
In a backless gown designed by the ace couturier, Disha ensured that she looked nothing short of phenomenal!
Disha Patani in Manish MalhotraCredits: Instagram
In an antique gold sequin bodycon and floor-length gown, Mouni looked like a million bucks!
Mouni Roy in Rocky StarCredits: Instagram
