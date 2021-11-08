Nov 8, 2021

Fashion

Kate To Kiara: Celebs in a golden gown

   Neenaz

At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka walked down the red carpet in a stunning bodycon gown with a plunging neckline

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Ralph Lauren

Credits: Getty Images 

For the Grammys back in 2012, the American singer was dressed up in a glittery gold number with a high neck and sweeping train

Taylor Swift in Zuhair Murad

Credits: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge shone brightly in a custom made glittery gold gown with a built-in organza cape and a floor-sweeping train

Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham 

Credits: Getty Images

Looking like a million bucks, Kiara grabbed all eyeballs in a sequined gold number with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Kiara Advani in Nicolas Jebran

Credits: Instagram 

For the Vogue Beauty Awards, Sonakshi sported a stunning floor-length gown with a round neck and raglan sleeves

Sonakshi Sinha in Ali Younes 

Credits: Instagram

At the Mumbai reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shilpa made an appearance in a thigh-high slit gown that revealed her toned legs

Shilpa Shetty in Reem Acra 

Credits: Instagram 

For the taping of a reality TV show, Malaika decked up in an embellished gold creation that showed off her toned hourglass figure in full light

Malaika Arora in Monisha Jaising 

Credits: Instagram

At the premiere of her film ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’, Deepika dazzled in a full sleeve gold creation

Deepika Padukone in Naeem Khan

Credits: Instagram

In a backless gown designed by the ace couturier, Disha ensured that she looked nothing short of phenomenal!

Disha Patani in Manish Malhotra

Credits: Instagram

In an antique gold sequin bodycon and floor-length gown, Mouni looked like a million bucks!

Mouni Roy in Rocky Star

Credits: Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's adorable photos

Click Here