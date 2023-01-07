Kate Middleton: 2022 Looks
Surabhi REDKAR
JAN 07, 2023
FASHION
Wimbledon 2022
Kate Middleton was a ray of sunshine as she attended the Wimbledon 2022 Women's final sporting this bright yellow dress
Kate Middleton arrived at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee ceremony sporting a yellow coat dress with a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy
Platinum Jubilee
Kate Middleton wore the famed Lover's Knot tiara to the state banquet honouring South African president Cyril Ramaphosa
Crown Moment
At the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston, Kate Middleton wore a green gown with late Princess Diana's choker
Earthshot Prize
Kate wore this stunning patterned coat dress with long sleeves, pocket details, and a flared, A-line silhouette for one of her outings
Coat Dress
Kate Middleton sported this stunning emerald green belted dress as she arrived at the Design Museum in London for an event
Belted Dress
Kate Middleton looked stunning as she wore this white coat dress for the Anzac Day commemoration service
White Coat Dress
Kate Middleton wore a burgundy dress and matching pumps during an event to kick off South African President's London visit
Burgundy Dress
During her recent Boston outing, Kate Middleton wore this gorgeous green tartan dress by Burberry
Tartan Dress
