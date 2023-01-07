Heading 3

Kate Middleton: 2022 Looks

Surabhi REDKAR

JAN 07, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Wimbledon 2022

Kate Middleton was a ray of sunshine as she attended the Wimbledon 2022 Women's final sporting this bright yellow dress

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton arrived at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee ceremony sporting a yellow coat dress with a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy

Platinum Jubilee

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore the famed Lover's Knot tiara to the state banquet honouring South African president Cyril Ramaphosa

Crown Moment

Image: Getty Images

At the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston, Kate Middleton wore a green gown with late Princess Diana's choker

Earthshot Prize

Image: Getty Images

Kate wore this stunning patterned coat dress with long sleeves, pocket details, and a flared, A-line silhouette for one of her outings

Coat Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton sported this stunning emerald green belted dress as she arrived at the Design Museum in London for an event

Belted Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she wore this white coat dress for the Anzac Day commemoration service

White Coat Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a burgundy dress and matching pumps during an event to kick off South African President's London visit

Burgundy Dress

Image: Getty Images

During her recent Boston outing, Kate Middleton wore this gorgeous green tartan dress by Burberry

Tartan Dress

