Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 31, 2022

Heading 3

Kate Middleton in iconic gowns

Cinderella gown

Image: Getty Images

For a special event hosted by the Governor-General at a luxe resort, Kate Middleton looked no less than a fairytale princess in an ice blue satin fit-and-flare dress with a deep neckline

Lavender gown

Image: Getty Images

The mother-of-three made a surprise appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony with husband Prince William, in a Grecian lavender flowy gown by Alexander McQueen that she had previously worn at the BAFTA Awards 10 years ago!

The Duchess of Cambridge shimmered in one of her favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife glittery gown made from silk chiffon that gave off an iridescent look

Image: Getty Images

Glittery gown

Kate Middleton undoubtedly caught the eyes of the paparazzi for she shone brightly in a glittery gold Jenny Packham gown for the No Time to Die premiere in London

Golden goddess

Image: Getty Images

For BAFTAs 2020, Kate picked out a white gown with gold work on it by Alexander McQueen that she had worn back in 2012 in Malaysia

Image: Getty Images

Embroidered gown

Pristine white gown

Image: Getty Images

Giving us lessons on how to glam up, The Duchess looked phenomenal in her one-shoulder white gown

Image: Getty Images

She looked stunning in her off-shoulder green gown that shimmered and featured tulle details that she wore for her Jamaica Tour. The sparkling green Jenny Packham gown was to honour and pay homage to the flag of Jamaica

Forest green gown

Image: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the limelight once again in her feathery white multi-tiered gown as she attended the state dinner which was held at the Buckingham Palace

Multi-tiered gown

Image: Getty Images

For a Gala, which was held at Buckingham Palace, Middleton looked gorgeous as she recycled her sapphire blue Jenny Packham gown, the beading of which is said to have been done in India

Cobalt blue gown

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya & Maheep's Dubai vacay

Click Here