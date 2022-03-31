Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 31, 2022
Kate Middleton in iconic gowns
Cinderella gown
Image: Getty Images
For a special event hosted by the Governor-General at a luxe resort, Kate Middleton looked no less than a fairytale princess in an ice blue satin fit-and-flare dress with a deep neckline
Lavender gown
Image: Getty Images
The mother-of-three made a surprise appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony with husband Prince William, in a Grecian lavender flowy gown by Alexander McQueen that she had previously worn at the BAFTA Awards 10 years ago!
The Duchess of Cambridge shimmered in one of her favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife glittery gown made from silk chiffon that gave off an iridescent look
Image: Getty Images
Glittery gown
Kate Middleton undoubtedly caught the eyes of the paparazzi for she shone brightly in a glittery gold Jenny Packham gown for the No Time to Die premiere in London
Golden goddess
Image: Getty Images
For BAFTAs 2020, Kate picked out a white gown with gold work on it by Alexander McQueen that she had worn back in 2012 in Malaysia
Image: Getty Images
Embroidered gown
Pristine white gown
Image: Getty Images
Giving us lessons on how to glam up, The Duchess looked phenomenal in her one-shoulder white gown
Image: Getty Images
She looked stunning in her off-shoulder green gown that shimmered and featured tulle details that she wore for her Jamaica Tour. The sparkling green Jenny Packham gown was to honour and pay homage to the flag of Jamaica
Forest green gown
Image: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge stole the limelight once again in her feathery white multi-tiered gown as she attended the state dinner which was held at the Buckingham Palace
Multi-tiered gown
Image: Getty Images
For a Gala, which was held at Buckingham Palace, Middleton looked gorgeous as she recycled her sapphire blue Jenny Packham gown, the beading of which is said to have been done in India
Cobalt blue gown
