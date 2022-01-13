Fashion
P R Gayathri
Jan 13, 2022
Kate Middleton’s winter style file
Winter Style Goals
Kate Middleton has a keen sense of style and when it comes to her winter outfits, in particular, she has posed as inspiration too many times to count
Image: Getty Images
Pink Trench Coat
Painting a pretty picture in pink, The Duchess of Cambridge sported a baby pink blouse that was neatly tucked into black trousers
Image: Getty Images
Colour-blocked Style
Showing us how to do solid, bold colours right, The Duchess of Cambridge colour-blocked her tan pleated skirt and blouse with a bright red trench coat that she buttoned up to keep warm and toasty
Image: Getty Images
Luxe Vibes
When things got chilly, Kate sported a cobalt blue trench coat from one of her favourite designer labels, Catherine Walker, that she closed up and styled with suede boots
Image: Getty Images
London Style
The Duchess also made a strong case for olive green in an Alexander McQueen long coat that she styled like a dress over her black suede heel boots
Image: Getty Images
Painting the Town Red
Adding a splash of colour to a dull day, Kate styled a navy blue double-breasted Hobbs coat over a red dress topped off with a red and white scarf with hearts
Image: Getty Images
Classy in Blue
The Duchess can't seem to get enough of the blue shade and has made us believe that it is one of her favourite colours
Image: Getty Images
Plaid Play
Showing us how to rock tartan prints right, Katherine looked suave in a blue Malborough double-breasted trench coat with statement gold buttons
Image: Getty Images
Christmas Look
Kate Middleton picked out a tartan pleated Emilia Wickstead skirt to wear over her simple black sweater. She further teamed this with a bright red Alexander McQueen coat
Image: Getty Images
Puffer Jacket
To stay warm, the mother-of-three rocked a turtleneck ribbed sweater in black and paired it with matching jeans and a cool puffer jacket
Image: Getty Images
