Jan 13, 2022

Kate Middleton’s winter style file

Winter Style Goals

Kate Middleton has a keen sense of style and when it comes to her winter outfits, in particular, she has posed as inspiration too many times to count

Image: Getty Images

Pink Trench Coat

Painting a pretty picture in pink, The Duchess of Cambridge sported a baby pink blouse that was neatly tucked into black trousers

Image: Getty Images

Colour-blocked Style

Showing us how to do solid, bold colours right, The Duchess of Cambridge colour-blocked her tan pleated skirt and blouse with a bright red trench coat that she buttoned up to keep warm and toasty

Image: Getty Images

Luxe Vibes

When things got chilly, Kate sported a cobalt blue trench coat from one of her favourite designer labels, Catherine Walker, that she closed up and styled with suede boots

Image: Getty Images

London Style

The Duchess also made a strong case for olive green in an Alexander McQueen long coat that she styled like a dress over her black suede heel boots

Image: Getty Images

Painting the Town Red

Adding a splash of colour to a dull day, Kate styled a navy blue double-breasted Hobbs coat over a red dress topped off with a red and white scarf with hearts

Image: Getty Images

Classy in Blue

The Duchess can't seem to get enough of the blue shade and has made us believe that it is one of her favourite colours

Image: Getty Images

Plaid Play

Showing us how to rock tartan prints right, Katherine looked suave in a blue Malborough double-breasted trench coat with statement gold buttons

Image: Getty Images

Christmas Look

Kate Middleton picked out a tartan pleated Emilia Wickstead skirt to wear over her simple black sweater. She further teamed this with a bright red Alexander McQueen coat

Image: Getty Images

Puffer Jacket

To stay warm, the mother-of-three rocked a turtleneck ribbed sweater in black and paired it with matching jeans and a cool puffer jacket

Image: Getty Images

