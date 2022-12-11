Heading 3

Kate Middleton's Boston Style

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Blazer and Turtleneck

Kate Middleton arrived in Boston looking stunning in a formal look as she rocked a blazer along with a turtleneck

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William sat courtside for an NBA game in Boston and the Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous knitted blazer for the same

NBA Game

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she rocked a green overcoat with matching pumps for one of the appearances

Gorgeous in Green

Image: Getty Images

The Princess of Wales looked beyond amazing as she pulled off a classy look sporting a maroon suit and matching shoes for one event

Maroon Suit

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton was seen rocking a perfect winter look for one of her Boston appearances as she wore a long brown overcoat

Brown Overcoat

Image: Getty Images

In one of her best looks from the Boston tour, Kate Middleton rocked this chequered bodycon dress and looked amazing

Chequered Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton matched the green carpet for the Earthshot Prize Awards event as she wore a matching green gown

Green Carpet

Image: Getty Images

For one of her appearances, Kate Middleton also chose to go for this gorgeous tartan dress while visiting Boston

Tartan Dress

Image: Getty Images

While Kate Middleton was seen wrapped in a brown overcoat, the Princess of Wales had donned a red dress along with it for an event

Red Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton made a stunning accessory choice as she wore Princess Diana's emerald choker at the Earthshot Prize event

Emerald Choker

