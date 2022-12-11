Kate Middleton's Boston Style
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 11, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Blazer and Turtleneck
Kate Middleton arrived in Boston looking stunning in a formal look as she rocked a blazer along with a turtleneck
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William sat courtside for an NBA game in Boston and the Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous knitted blazer for the same
NBA Game
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton looked stunning as she rocked a green overcoat with matching pumps for one of the appearances
Gorgeous in Green
Image: Getty Images
The Princess of Wales looked beyond amazing as she pulled off a classy look sporting a maroon suit and matching shoes for one event
Maroon Suit
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton was seen rocking a perfect winter look for one of her Boston appearances as she wore a long brown overcoat
Brown Overcoat
Image: Getty Images
In one of her best looks from the Boston tour, Kate Middleton rocked this chequered bodycon dress and looked amazing
Chequered Dress
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton matched the green carpet for the Earthshot Prize Awards event as she wore a matching green gown
Green Carpet
Image: Getty Images
For one of her appearances, Kate Middleton also chose to go for this gorgeous tartan dress while visiting Boston
Tartan Dress
Image: Getty Images
While Kate Middleton was seen wrapped in a brown overcoat, the Princess of Wales had donned a red dress along with it for an event
Red Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton made a stunning accessory choice as she wore Princess Diana's emerald choker at the Earthshot Prize event
Emerald Choker
