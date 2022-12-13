Heading 3

​​Kate Winslet's best red carpet looks

DEC 13, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Beauty in Black

Kate Winslet stole hearts when she walked the Emmy Awards red carpet in this stunning black gown with a plunging neckline

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet left everyone stunned as she sported the same gown she wore to a 2015 red carpet event at the Avatar 2 premiere

Avatar 2 Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet rocked a stunning white gown as she attended the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF Look

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet rocked the perfect LBD as she walked the red carpet for a movie premiere in New York

LBD

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet attended the 2016 Oscars in a stunning black, strapless Ralph Lauren gown and looked breathtaking in it

Strapless Gown

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet's love for black gowns is evident and the Avatar: The Way of Water star showed that during BAFTAs 2016 too

BAFTA Ready

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet looked stunning in this simple yet chic green gown that she wore at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Green Gown

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet wore a blue halter dress as she attended the Golden Globe Awards in this gorgeous look

Halter Dress

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet attended the London Film Festival sporting a gorgeous one-shoulder gown and looked stunning in it

London Film Festival

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet rocked a stunning bright red gown for the premiere of Divergent in Los Angeles

Premiere Look

