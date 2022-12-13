Kate Winslet's best red carpet looks
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Beauty in Black
Kate Winslet stole hearts when she walked the Emmy Awards red carpet in this stunning black gown with a plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet left everyone stunned as she sported the same gown she wore to a 2015 red carpet event at the Avatar 2 premiere
Avatar 2 Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet rocked a stunning white gown as she attended the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival
TIFF Look
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet rocked the perfect LBD as she walked the red carpet for a movie premiere in New York
LBD
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet attended the 2016 Oscars in a stunning black, strapless Ralph Lauren gown and looked breathtaking in it
Strapless Gown
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet's love for black gowns is evident and the Avatar: The Way of Water star showed that during BAFTAs 2016 too
BAFTA Ready
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet looked stunning in this simple yet chic green gown that she wore at Screen Actors Guild Awards
Green Gown
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet wore a blue halter dress as she attended the Golden Globe Awards in this gorgeous look
Halter Dress
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet attended the London Film Festival sporting a gorgeous one-shoulder gown and looked stunning in it
London Film Festival
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet rocked a stunning bright red gown for the premiere of Divergent in Los Angeles
Premiere Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.