pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Katrina and Vicky's
Stylish looks
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Keeping it casual
Katrina Kaif is seen wearing a bright green shirt, blue jeans and a beige coat. Vicky wore a white T-shirt and a denim jacket
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina Kaif picked out a Love Shack Fancy Vania maxi dress, while Vicky Kaushal twinned in a white shirt
Twinning and winning
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a pink Sabyasachi saree and Vicky Kaushal donned a cream embroidered kurta
Ethnic vibes
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore an Alex Perry mini dress featuring full sleeves, while Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a velvet black printed blazer
Ultra-glam
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a blush pink floral saree with a delicate tulle drape and Vicky Kaushal donned a powder pink silk embroidered sherwani
Match made in heaven
Source: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif wore a red gharara set by designer Anita Dongre Vicky Kaushal wore a navy blue jacket with kurta from Kunal Rawal
Serving looks
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal chose a pastel blue collared shirt with beige pants, Katrina Kaif looked stunning in the floral mini dress
Stylish as ever
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a yellow saree while Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a white kurta
All smiles
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore Reformation's white dress with black flower prints while Vicky Kaushal wore a navy blue sweatshirt
Keeping it basic
Source: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif wore a Tarun Tahiliani lemon yellow sharara set Vicky Kaushal donned a mustard-hued kurta from Anita Dongre
Chic in yellow
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.