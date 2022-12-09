Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Katrina and Vicky's
Stylish looks

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Keeping it casual

Katrina Kaif is seen wearing a bright green shirt, blue jeans and a beige coat. Vicky wore a white T-shirt and a denim jacket

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif picked out a Love Shack Fancy Vania maxi dress, while Vicky Kaushal twinned in a white shirt

Twinning and winning

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a pink Sabyasachi saree and Vicky Kaushal donned a cream embroidered kurta

Ethnic vibes

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore an Alex Perry mini dress featuring full sleeves, while Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a velvet black printed blazer

Ultra-glam

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a blush pink floral saree with a delicate tulle drape and Vicky Kaushal donned a powder pink silk embroidered sherwani 

Match made in heaven

Source: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif wore a red gharara set by designer Anita Dongre Vicky Kaushal wore a navy blue jacket with kurta from Kunal Rawal

Serving looks

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal chose a pastel blue collared shirt with beige pants, Katrina Kaif looked stunning in the floral mini dress

Stylish as ever

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a yellow saree while Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a white kurta

All smiles

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore Reformation's white dress with black flower prints while Vicky Kaushal wore a navy blue sweatshirt

Keeping it basic

Source: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif wore a Tarun Tahiliani lemon yellow sharara set Vicky Kaushal donned a mustard-hued kurta from Anita Dongre

Chic in yellow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here