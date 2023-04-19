Heading 3

Katrina-Janhvi: Divas in red sarees 

HARDIKA GUPTA

Fashion

APRIL 19, 2023

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked radiant in this red saree

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress exudes elegance in this red saree 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina's red saree featuring little prints looked pretty

Source: Kajol Instagram

Kajol dazzled in this red blingy saree

Kajol

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl channeled her inner retro vibe with this look

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon flaunted her suave saree in this red saree

Kriti Sanon

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi's red silk saree also has shades of green, brown, purple and yellow

Aditi Rao Hydari

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked pretty here

Tara Sutaria

Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram

She looked pretty as a picture in this red ruffle saree

Pooja Hegde

