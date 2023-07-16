pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 16, 2023
Katrina Kaif acing smokey eyes
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Boom debutante looks breathtaking in her signature brown smokey eye
Signature look
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Apne fame looks adorable in subtle peach smokey eyes
Peach puzzle
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Red rush
The Partner heroine looks refreshing in pink smokey eyes
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Welcome actress charmed her fans with peachy-brown smokey eyes
Peachy brown
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Singh Is Kinng diva looks phenomenal in gold-black ombre smokey eyes
Gold touch
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani enchantress looks opulent in pink smokey eyes with a purple eyeliner
Pink punk
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Rajneeti star has captured the attention of her fans with this subtle brown smokey look
Bewitching brown
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Tees Maar Khan artist looks like a breath of fresh air in this turquoise and black ombre smokey look
Turquoise twist
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress looks sizzling in this shimmery green smokey number
Green grace
Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger Protagonist looks chic and relatable in this subtle nude smokey eyes
Subtle smoke
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.