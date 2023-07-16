Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

JULY 16, 2023

Katrina Kaif acing smokey eyes 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Boom debutante looks breathtaking in her signature brown smokey eye

 Signature look 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Apne fame looks adorable in subtle peach smokey eyes 

 Peach puzzle 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Red rush 

The Partner heroine looks refreshing in pink smokey eyes 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Welcome actress charmed her fans with peachy-brown smokey eyes 

Peachy brown 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Singh Is Kinng diva looks phenomenal in gold-black ombre smokey eyes 

Gold touch 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani enchantress looks opulent in pink smokey eyes with a purple eyeliner 

Pink punk 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Rajneeti star has captured the attention of her fans with this subtle brown smokey look

Bewitching brown 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Tees Maar Khan artist looks like a breath of fresh air in this turquoise and black ombre smokey look 

Turquoise twist

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress looks sizzling in this shimmery green smokey number 

Green grace 

Image:Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Ek Tha Tiger Protagonist looks chic and relatable in this subtle nude smokey eyes

Subtle smoke 

