Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 19, 2023

Katrina Kaif and her stunning sarees

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked elegant in a stunning sea-green saree

Resplendent

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She made a striking case for monochrome drapes by opting for a black semi-sheer saree 

Woman In Black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pretty In Pink

She looked prettiest in a blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This fiery red saree with prints paired with a plain blouse looked exquisite on her

Ready in red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Ek Tha Tiger actress put her best desi foot forward in an embellished organza saree

Serene green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked graceful in a gorgeous hot pink silk drape

Graceful

Image: Pinkvilla

She brought sunshine as she decked up in a bright yellow saree

Bright & Beautiful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her blush pink chiffon saree bearing delicate gold and silver sequined borders is a gorgeous pick

Blush pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked ethereal in a breezy powder blue saree

Powder blue

She is draped to perfection in a peachy pink tulle saree doused in sequins

Peachy pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

