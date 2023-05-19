pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 19, 2023
Katrina Kaif and her stunning sarees
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked elegant in a stunning sea-green saree
Resplendent
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She made a striking case for monochrome drapes by opting for a black semi-sheer saree
Woman In Black
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pretty In Pink
She looked prettiest in a blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This fiery red saree with prints paired with a plain blouse looked exquisite on her
Ready in red
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger actress put her best desi foot forward in an embellished organza saree
Serene green
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked graceful in a gorgeous hot pink silk drape
Graceful
Image: Pinkvilla
She brought sunshine as she decked up in a bright yellow saree
Bright & Beautiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her blush pink chiffon saree bearing delicate gold and silver sequined borders is a gorgeous pick
Blush pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked ethereal in a breezy powder blue saree
Powder blue
She is draped to perfection in a peachy pink tulle saree doused in sequins
Peachy pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
