Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 22, 2023
Katrina Kaif and her white outfits
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a white bodycon dress featuring a cut sleeve on one side
Gorgeous
She is a stunner in this full-sleeve white dress
Stunner
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Kat turned heads in a pristine white mini dress with dramatic feathery details
Charming
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Desi Style
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress rocked a breezy white lehenga by Anamika Khanna
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looked cool in a white turtleneck top and blue denim shorts
Super Cool
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
This off-shoulder white tulle dress with frills looked perfect on her
Glam Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Her white turtleneck pullover with knitted details is perfect for winter
Cosy Winter Style
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looked adorable in all-white denim shorts and a comfy white sweatshirt
Monsoon Look
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Her style was on fleek in a lacy white blouse and white pants
Style On Fleek
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She rocked a formal look in a double-breasted striped blazer and matching pants
Formal Look
