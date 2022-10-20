pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 20, 2022
FASHION
Katrina Kaif and monochrome outfits
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A fan of monochrome outfits, Katrina showed us how to serve glam and sass in a dramatic white mini dress.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She turned into a desi girl by donning a soothing blue chiffon saree and a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She exuded diva vibes in this all-white halter-neck bodycon dress.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked like sunshine in this mini yellow dress which is comfortable and chic at the same time.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her beach-ready look in a solid black monokini and a chic black and white beach hat is worth bookmarking.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Serving an adorable monsoon look, Kat kept things chic and easy in a pair of white denim shorts and a white sweatshirt.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress donned a lovely blush pink bodycon dress by Alex Perry that came with a single cape sleeve adorned in pleats.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She served a high-octane look in a statement-making red gown by Ashi Studio at the Vogue women of the year award
Image: Pinkvilla
Her pleated blue midi dress with a free-flowing silhouette is a chic choice for a casual brunch date.
Image: Pinkvilla
She served some boss-lady vibes in a formal and chic grey pantsuit from Emporio Armani that included a denim effect.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.