Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 20, 2022

FASHION

Katrina Kaif and monochrome outfits

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A fan of monochrome outfits, Katrina showed us how to serve glam and sass in a dramatic white mini dress. 

White feathery dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She turned into a desi girl by donning a soothing blue chiffon saree and a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Powder blue drape

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She exuded diva vibes in this all-white halter-neck bodycon dress. 

Pristine White

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked like sunshine in this mini yellow dress which is comfortable and chic at the same time.

Mellow Yellow

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her beach-ready look in a solid black monokini and a chic black and white beach hat is worth bookmarking.

Bold In Black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Serving an adorable monsoon look, Kat kept things chic and easy in a pair of white denim shorts and a white sweatshirt.

All-white Monsoon Look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress donned a lovely blush pink bodycon dress by Alex Perry that came with a single cape sleeve adorned in pleats. 

Stylish As Always

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She served a high-octane look in a statement-making red gown by Ashi Studio at the Vogue women of the year award

Red Hot

Image: Pinkvilla

Her pleated blue midi dress with a free-flowing silhouette is a chic choice for a casual brunch date.

Fashionable Blues

Image: Pinkvilla 

She served some boss-lady vibes in a formal and chic grey pantsuit from Emporio Armani that included a denim effect.

Boss Lady Vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here