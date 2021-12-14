Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi look

DEC 14, 2021

Haldi ceremony

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi ceremony was everything dreams are made of

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Ivory Lehenga

Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in her ivory Sabyasachi organdy lehenga

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Craft Rich Outfit

Her lehenga bore gota and tilla embroidery and came with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Floral Jewellery

She opted for floral jewellery from Floral Art by Srishti

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Dance & Music

Katrina was all smiles enjoying the ceremony with her family

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Groom’s Haldi look

For the Haldi ceremony, Vicky Kaushal wore a Sabyasachi embroidered khadi kurta and salwar

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Smiles & Cheers

Vicky wore his shades, a pink dupatta and white salwar while others poured water on him

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The couple looked madly in love with each other

Picture Perfect

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

They got married on December 9th in Rajasthan

Marriage

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The couple looks great together and their fashion coordination deserves a 10 on 10!

Couple Goals

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

