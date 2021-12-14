Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi look
Haldi ceremony
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi ceremony was everything dreams are made of
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Ivory Lehenga
Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in her ivory Sabyasachi organdy lehenga
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Craft Rich Outfit
Her lehenga bore gota and tilla embroidery and came with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Floral Jewellery
She opted for floral jewellery from Floral Art by Srishti
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Dance & Music
Katrina was all smiles enjoying the ceremony with her family
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Groom’s Haldi look
For the Haldi ceremony, Vicky Kaushal wore a Sabyasachi embroidered khadi kurta and salwar
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Smiles & Cheers
Vicky wore his shades, a pink dupatta and white salwar while others poured water on him
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple looked madly in love with each other
Picture Perfect
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
They got married on December 9th in Rajasthan
Marriage
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple looks great together and their fashion coordination deserves a 10 on 10!
Couple Goals
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
