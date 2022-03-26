FASHION

Rishika Shah

MAR 26, 2022

Katrina Kaif in blue outfits 

Couple Goals

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat perfectly complemented her husband, Vicky Kaushal as she wore a mini blue dress and he chose a black suit

Katrina stepped out in a corset tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Corset Dress

Katrina redefined class and elegance as she posed in a sheer powder blue saree with a matching eyeshadow

Blue Saree 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For a casual look at home, Kat teamed a ribbed blue cami top with blue denim shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cami Top

Tie-Dye Sweater

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina aced winter fashion in a blue tie-dye sweater held together with safety pins instead of buttons

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A chic denim dress never goes out of style. Kat looked a class apart in a light washed mini denim dress

Denim Dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina paired a navy blue floral shirt with blue joggers adorned in sequins, adding glam to formal wear

Sequin Joggers

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat donned a blue floral wrap dress that featured a small train in the front and mutton sleeves

Floral Dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit layered with a matching cape, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess

Power Dressing

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress made sure that she was batting the summer heat and rising temperatures with a loose yet chic blue dress

Midi Dress

