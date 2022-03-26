FASHION
Rishika Shah
MAR 26, 2022
Katrina Kaif in blue outfits
Couple Goals
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat perfectly complemented her husband, Vicky Kaushal as she wore a mini blue dress and he chose a black suit
Katrina stepped out in a corset tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Corset Dress
Katrina redefined class and elegance as she posed in a sheer powder blue saree with a matching eyeshadow
Blue Saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For a casual look at home, Kat teamed a ribbed blue cami top with blue denim shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cami Top
Tie-Dye Sweater
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina aced winter fashion in a blue tie-dye sweater held together with safety pins instead of buttons
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A chic denim dress never goes out of style. Kat looked a class apart in a light washed mini denim dress
Denim Dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina paired a navy blue floral shirt with blue joggers adorned in sequins, adding glam to formal wear
Sequin Joggers
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat donned a blue floral wrap dress that featured a small train in the front and mutton sleeves
Floral Dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit layered with a matching cape, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess
Power Dressing
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress made sure that she was batting the summer heat and rising temperatures with a loose yet chic blue dress
Midi Dress
