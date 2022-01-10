Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 10, 2022
Katrina Kaif in cute sweaters
New Bride
Katrina Kaif flaunted her mangalsutra as she posed in a beige sweater at her new home
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vacay Look
She took over the lovely streets of Austria as she pranced around in a floral sweater
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Chic Cardigan
Katrina looked cute yet chic in a monotone look featuring a knitted yellow cardigan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Oversize For The Win
She blessed us with an adorable selfie, wearing an oversized black graphic hoodie
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Turtleneck
Katrina paired her classic blue denims with a cozy white turtleneck sweater
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Tie-Dye Trend
She wore a unique tie-dye sweater, held together with safety pins, with blue denims
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Classic Look
She complemented the warmth of her white turtleneck by pairing it with denim shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Orange Power
Katrina layered her orange sweatsuit with a camouflage coat, adding extra warmth
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
White Winter
She looked adorable as she posed in an oversized, knitted white turtleneck
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Beanie Babe
Katrina styled a cosy red turtleneck sweater with a cute black beanie
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
