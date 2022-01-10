Fashion

Katrina Kaif in cute sweaters

New Bride

Katrina Kaif flaunted her mangalsutra as she posed in a beige sweater at her new home

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vacay Look

She took over the lovely streets of Austria as she pranced around in a floral sweater

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Chic Cardigan

Katrina looked cute yet chic in a monotone look featuring a knitted yellow cardigan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Oversize For The Win

She blessed us with an adorable selfie, wearing an oversized black graphic hoodie

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Turtleneck

Katrina paired her classic blue denims with a cozy white turtleneck sweater

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Tie-Dye Trend

She wore a unique tie-dye sweater, held together with safety pins, with blue denims

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Classic Look

She complemented the warmth of her white turtleneck by pairing it with denim shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Orange Power

Katrina layered her orange sweatsuit with a camouflage coat, adding extra warmth

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

White Winter

She looked adorable as she posed in an oversized, knitted white turtleneck

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Beanie Babe

Katrina styled a cosy red turtleneck sweater with a cute black beanie

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

