Katrina Kaif
dazzles in shimmery outfits July 23, 2021
While Katrina Kaif has an eternal love affair with classic numbers, you will find her making frequent excuses for all these shimmery outfits!
For the Umang Mumbai Police Show 2020, Katrina picked out a sheer white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla drape with gota patti work and a statement border
In one of her social media posts, Kaif had worn a blush pink embellished saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani
She walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in a classic black lehenga featuring detailed floral, intricate embroidery in gold
For the 2019 GQ Men of The Year awards, Kaif picked out a black Naeem Khan pantsuit replete with chunky silver sequins and studs
And for the IIFA Rocks party in 2019, she wore a shimmery red number that featured a low-cut V-neck, a cut-out back, and intricate beadwork all over
During one of her on-stage performances, the actress looked glamorous in a sequin outfit that bore funky camo prints and gold tassels on the sleeves
Katrina can mix and match two different trends altogether and boy does she rock them well! In blue sequin pants and a full-sleeve printed shirt, she looked stunning!
At the Star Screen Awards 2018, she made heads turn in a shimmery white Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit
And we are still crushing over this metallic silver one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit!
For more updates on Katrina Kaif, fashion, and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla