P R Gayathri

MAR 18, 2022

Katrina Kaif in elegant sarees

Sunflower girl

Image: Pinkvilla

While promoting Bharat, Katrina channelled her inner Indian goddess and rocked quite a few sarees. This lime-yellow Nikasha number was one that not just us, but her fans also loved

Katrina looked glamorous in a heavily sequined pastel pink saree with loads of beads and a tassel pallu over her silver blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Beaded saree look

Like everybody else, Kat does fancy Sabyasachi numbers. She looked elegant in a floral printed blush pink Sabyasachi belted saree that she wore with a full-sleeve blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Floral daze

Do you sense a pattern here? Because we sure do! Kat loves her floral prints and we think they look great on her!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Flower power

Keeping it quirky and experimental, Katrina also wore a coral-peach concept saree by Anamika Khanna

Quirky saree

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Bharat star turned all the shutterbugs to her end with this shimmery drape and cape. The tortilla-hued saree bore silver sequins while the cape was adorned with similar gota appliqué work

Liquid gold

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sheer beauty indeed! Katrina looked like a dreamy goddess in this mirror work saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Image: Pinkvilla

Sheer saree

Who wouldn’t fall hard for this regal number? It’s just another enviable move by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a rusted orange drape that featured multi-coloured embroidered border and gold sequins

Embroidered saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Truly a bonanza for the fans of floral embroidery, this Rahul Mishra saree came with the most beautiful work peppered with multiple hues

Floral embellished saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Keep the charisma coming, isn’t this something that an ivory saree swears by? This monotone organza saree wrapped the diva perfectly making her look supremely presentable

Organza saree

Image: Pinkvilla

She painted a pretty picture in a powder blue chiffon Anita Dongre saree as she teamed it with a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Chiffon saree

Image: Pinkvilla

