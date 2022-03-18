Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 18, 2022
Heading 3
Katrina Kaif in elegant sarees
Sunflower girl
Image: Pinkvilla
While promoting Bharat, Katrina channelled her inner Indian goddess and rocked quite a few sarees. This lime-yellow Nikasha number was one that not just us, but her fans also loved
Katrina looked glamorous in a heavily sequined pastel pink saree with loads of beads and a tassel pallu over her silver blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Beaded saree look
Like everybody else, Kat does fancy Sabyasachi numbers. She looked elegant in a floral printed blush pink Sabyasachi belted saree that she wore with a full-sleeve blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Floral daze
Do you sense a pattern here? Because we sure do! Kat loves her floral prints and we think they look great on her!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Flower power
Keeping it quirky and experimental, Katrina also wore a coral-peach concept saree by Anamika Khanna
Quirky saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Bharat star turned all the shutterbugs to her end with this shimmery drape and cape. The tortilla-hued saree bore silver sequins while the cape was adorned with similar gota appliqué work
Liquid gold
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sheer beauty indeed! Katrina looked like a dreamy goddess in this mirror work saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Image: Pinkvilla
Sheer saree
Who wouldn’t fall hard for this regal number? It’s just another enviable move by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a rusted orange drape that featured multi-coloured embroidered border and gold sequins
Embroidered saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Truly a bonanza for the fans of floral embroidery, this Rahul Mishra saree came with the most beautiful work peppered with multiple hues
Floral embellished saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Keep the charisma coming, isn’t this something that an ivory saree swears by? This monotone organza saree wrapped the diva perfectly making her look supremely presentable
Organza saree
Image: Pinkvilla
She painted a pretty picture in a powder blue chiffon Anita Dongre saree as she teamed it with a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Chiffon saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika to Kiara Celebs in bodysuits