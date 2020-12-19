Katrina Kaif Is A Fan Of Short Dresses December 19, 2020
Katrina Kaif in this Gauri & Nainika floral print mini dress looks like spring arrived early!
Showing us how to do the bold styling right, Katrina picked out a heavily embellished sequined crop dress by Ashish & Diosa and slayed it in style!
Katrina in this really short tie-dye jacket dress took our breaths away!
She looks like sunshine in this yellow lace dress
The Phone Bhoot actress keeps it flirty in this multicoloured bodycon dress
Katrina sure knows how to make an unforgettable style statement in her short dresses
Keeping things fresh and fuss-free, Katrina opted for a short floral print dress with ruffle details on its hemline
Showing us how to do the winter styling right, Kat picked out a bright yellow sweater dress and paired it with blue sneakers. Lovely, indeed!
Katrina in this short white dress and denim jacket over it looks cute as hell!
Taking the unusual route, Katrina Kaif sported an embellished short dress by Manish Malhotra and left us in awe of her style!
