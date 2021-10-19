Katrina Kaif in floral festive wear

Katrina stepped out in a floral painted Sabyasachi lehenga that featured a plain red full sleeved blouse
The voluminous skirt was painted in floral designs in the shades of yellow and red all over!
Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehenga was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it
Katrina Kaif looked like everything lovely in this fiery red Anita Dongre saree. The printed saree was decked in motifs inspired by the magical forests of Ranthambore
Katrina looked like the perfect desi girl as she draped herself in an orange floral Tarun Tahiliani saree that featured a navy blue border
In yet another impeccable creation by Sabyasachi, Katrina looked magical. The floral saree was teamed with a sequined black blouse adding a dose of glam.
This coral-coloured ensemble by Anamika Khanna looked like an amalgamation of a saree and a lehenga. It featured a belted waist which added a tinge of contemporary style to the traditional outfit
If only all lehengas had pockets! Katrina posed in a blue floral lehenga by Anita Dongre featuring a plunging blouse and a voluminous skirt with pockets
This floral Sabyasachi lehenga featured the signature Sabyasachi design. It comprised a flared skirt with the logo at the waist and a plain black full sleeve blouse
Spotted wearing a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, the diva looked like a floating angel. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a golden buckle that completed the entire look seamlessly