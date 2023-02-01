Katrina Kaif
in ethnic floral outfits
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out in an all-floral vintage-inspired floral saree for her wedding
Bridal Goals
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress looked radiant in a bright red and yellow floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse
Radiant
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints is a treat to sore eyes
Breezy Choices
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
She draped a sheer rust-orange saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a full-sleeve blouse bearing minimal floral prints
Minimal Florals
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She exuded sartorial charm in a romantic blue lehenga adorned with florals in shades of blue, yellow, and green
Wedding Style
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katina’s black floral summer lehenga makes for a perfect bridesmaid outfit
Black Florals
Source: Pinkvilla
The diva exuded festive vibes in a bright pink silk saree with golden floral motifs printed on it
Hot pink
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked resplendent in a red chiffon saree with minimal floral prints
Bright red
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She picks out a simple semi-sheer saree with floral prints and looks lovely in it
Simplicity At Its Best
