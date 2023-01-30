Katrina Kaif in gorgeous lehengas
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 30, 2023
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress was definitely the prettiest bride in a bespoke red bridal couture by Sabyasachi
Bridal Look
Source: Anaita Shroff Adajania instagram
For her haldi ceremony, she was decked up in a stunning ivory white lehenga
Pristine Whites
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looked radiant as ever in a bright red lehenga that consisted of a red and yellow floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse
Radiant
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is a visual delight in this contemporary-style white lehenga by Anamika Khanna
Visual Delight
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She brought the right amount of glam to the table in a red lehenga with a broad gold border
Glam & Drama
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She swore by some floral love in a breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints
Breezy Choices
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her romantic blue number with florals in shades of blue, yellow, and green is perfect for a summer wedding
Wedding Style
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She played showstopper in a black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a blouse with ruffle sleeves
Showstopper
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katina’s black floral summer lehenga by Sabyasachi is a vision to behold
Black Florals
