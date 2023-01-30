Katrina Kaif in gorgeous lehengas 

Heading 3

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress was definitely the prettiest bride in a bespoke red bridal couture by Sabyasachi

Bridal Look

Source: Anaita Shroff Adajania instagram

For her haldi ceremony, she was decked up in a stunning ivory white lehenga

Pristine Whites

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kat looked radiant as ever in a bright red lehenga that consisted of a red and yellow floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse

Radiant 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She is a visual delight in this contemporary-style white lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Visual Delight

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She brought the right amount of glam to the table in a red lehenga with a broad gold border

Glam & Drama

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She swore by some floral love in a breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints

Breezy Choices

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Her romantic blue number with florals in shades of blue, yellow, and green is perfect for a summer wedding 

Wedding Style

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She played showstopper in a black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a blouse with ruffle sleeves

Showstopper

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katina’s black floral summer lehenga by Sabyasachi is a vision to behold

Black Florals

